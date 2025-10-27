People themselves to guard ballot this time: Salahuddin Ahmed

Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that, after many years, the people of Bangladesh are finally getting an opportunity to vote freely and in a festive atmosphere. Therefore, this time it is the people themselves who will ensure a fair election; they will guard the ballot.

In this process, the role of law enforcement agencies will be secondary, while that of the voters will be paramount, he stated.

Salahuddin Ahmed made these remarks at a roundtable titled “Inclusive and Fair National Election: Citizens’ Expectations from Political Parties” on Monday evening.