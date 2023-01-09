AL to hold rally during BNP’s mass sit-in

Ruling Awami League will remain on guard on the streets during opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s mass sit-in programme scheduled on 11 January.

Party sources said the ward units were directed to bring out processions and ‘remain alert’ on the day.

Awami League was also active during the BNP’s Dhaka divisional mass rally on 10 December and mass procession on 30 December. The party sources, however, said the AL activists were asked not to be aggressive but rather just stay on the streets to keep the BNP under pressure.