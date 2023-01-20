AL declares Rumeen Farhana unwanted in Ashuganj-Sarail

Awami League has declared former BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana unwanted in Brahmanbaria-2 (Ashuganj and Sarail) constituency alleging that she might create chaos centering the by-polls.

The AL leaders made the announcement at a view exchange meeting at the party’s upazila unit office at Madyabazar on Friday. Presided over by upazila AL president Sofiullah Miah, Branhmanbaria district AL’s general secretary and zila parishad chairman Al Mamun Sarker was present at the meeting.

Al Mamun in his speech said Rumeen Farhana has been declared persona non grata in the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency area till the by polls.