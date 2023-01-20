AL declares Rumeen Farhana unwanted in Ashuganj-Sarail

He asked the AL leaders-activists to remain alert to prevent any effort of BNP to foil or create anarchy centering the by polls.
Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls would be held on 1 February. BNP’s Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan was lawmaker of the constituency. On 11 December, Sattar resigned from the parliament along with other BNP lawmakers as per the party’s decision. He later became independent candidate in the by-polls leaving the party posts. Awami League has not fielded any candidate in the by-polls. Even many ruling party leaders-activists were seen campaigning for the former BNP lawmaker Sattar.
BNP’s assistant international affairs secretary Rumeen Frahana at a seminar in Ashuganj criticized the government and Abdus Sattar. Rumeen Farhana warned local BNP leaders and activists that anyone working for Abdus Sattar in the by-polls would be expelled from the party.
Several AL men who attended the event said Rumeen Farhana addressed a seminar organised at a hotel by Ashuganj upazila BNP on 15 January. She criticised and made abusive remarks about senior politician Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan. Rumeen also made statements regarding the ruling party and the government.
This is why she has been declared unwanted in Brahmanbaria-2 constituency until the voting takes place, they added.
Al Mamun Sarker, general secretary of district Awami League and chairman of Zila Parishad, said Rumeen Farhana has been declared unwanted in Brahmanbaria-2 constituency till the election.
Asked whether the ruling party men are campaigning for former BNP leader Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, the AL leader said BNP has boycotted the election here. Still, they can take an attempt to foil the election. If they do so, Awami League will resist them.
The ruling party men would play a conducive role in holding a fair and peaceful election, he added.