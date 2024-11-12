Awami League shows no sign of remorse, banks on conspiracy theory

The fall of the Awami League regime and the consequences are different this time. The 75-year-old party that led the liberation war has earned the epithet of fascism.

The Awami League leadership is facing trial for committing mass killing in the student movement. The question is how the party assesses the situation and the reason for the consequences its leaders face.

Three months have passed since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. But no sign of any change appears in the thought process and demeanors of the leaders and activists of Awami League, let alone any sign of showing any remorse whatsoever.

They don’t even seem to bother the trust issue its leadership faces and no alternative thinking seems evident. The Awami League still sees the mass-uprising and subsequent toppling of the government as a conspiracy.