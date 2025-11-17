That trial was not of international standard, this one is: Jamaat

Calling on the Indian government to return convicted Sheikh Hasina, the Jamaat secretary said that by refusing to do so, New Delhi had taken a stance contrary to the principles of justice.

Speaking about the verdict, Golam Porwar said, “The trial has been transparent, impartial, and of international standard. Through this verdict, the expectations of Bangladesh’s 180 million people have been fulfilled. The nation has received justice. The autocratic Sheikh Hasina regime killed more than 1,400 people and grievously injured nearly 40,000. Many of them have been permanently disabled, and countless students and civilians have lost their eyesight or limbs. They had long been awaiting justice. Today, that expectation has finally been met.”

Golam Porwar expressed hope that the other crimes, such as the Shapla Chattar killings, enforced disappearances, and killings in crossfire, would also be tried swiftly.

During the Awami League government, Sheikh Hasina established an international tribunal to prosecute crimes against humanity committed in 1971. Following the July Uprising, the interim government reconstituted that tribunal. It was this reconstituted tribunal that today delivered the first verdict on crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.