Left-wing leaders discuss ‘Western interference’, seek China’s help

During a trip to China, leaders of three left-leaning parties, allies of ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance, expressed their expectation to get Chinese backing to maintain continuity of the government of Sheikh Hasina.

In response, the Chinese authorities said they have full support to maintain development spree and stability in Bangladesh. They do not like the interference of the Western counties in the internal affairs, like elections, in Bangladesh.

This information was learned after speaking to the members of the delegation.