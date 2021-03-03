Laxmipur-2 by-polls on 11 April

By-election to Laxmipur-2 constituency will be held on 11 April. The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of the by-polls today, EC Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker told reporters after a meeting of the EC at Nirbachan Bhaban, Agargaon in the capital.

As per the election schedule, the last day of nomination paper submission

is on 18 March, while the nomination papers will be scrutinized on 19 March. The last date of the nomination paper withdrawal is 24 March.

The Laxmipur-2 seat was declared vacant as a Kuwaiti court recently

sentenced lawmaker of the constituency, Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul, to four years in prison on charges of human trafficking.

Earlier, the Parliament Secretariat issued a gazette notification to this

end, which came into effect from 28 January this year.