Hasina can never be forgiven: Mirza Fakhrul

Fakhrul also announced that BNP would create a fund for the families of those killed and injured in the movement.

“I said it yesterday (Saturday), and I say it again today -- there will be an election. Whether we are given power or not is another matter. We will raise a fund on behalf of our party, and with this fund, we will help these families as much as we can,” he said.

Fakhrul said he would talk to party acting chairman Tarique Rahman about creating the fund, though Tarique has already been helping the families of martyrs and injured through ‘Amra BNP Poribar’.

He said their party wants to build a truly liberal democratic new Bangladesh as per the desire of the martyrs.

“Our goal is to build a truly liberal democratic state. We want a new Bangladesh. We want change. We don’t want corruption. We don’t want bribery. We don’t want murder. We don’t want torture. We want to build a country where people can live safely, freely and peacefully,” the BNP leader said.