GM Quader greets Suvendu, hope for a new horizon of cooperation

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader has congratulated BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on assuming office as the Chief Minister of India’s West Bengal.

In his congratulatory message, GM Quader expressed hope that under Suvendu Adhikari’s leadership, a new horizon of cooperation between West Bengal and Bangladesh would open up in areas including trade, culture, and mutual collaboration.

The message was sent to Suvendu Adhikari yesterday, Monday, through the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, according to a press release issued today, Tuesday.

The press release was sent by JaPa Chairman’s Press Secretary Shourjo Deepto Surjo.

According to the statement, GM Quader said in his message that Suvendu Adhikari’s historic electoral victory and assumption of office as Chief Minister of West Bengal marked a significant milestone. He said the achievement was important not only for the BJP, but also for West Bengal’s democratic journey.