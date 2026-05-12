GM Quader greets Suvendu, hope for a new horizon of cooperation
Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader has congratulated BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on assuming office as the Chief Minister of India’s West Bengal.
In his congratulatory message, GM Quader expressed hope that under Suvendu Adhikari’s leadership, a new horizon of cooperation between West Bengal and Bangladesh would open up in areas including trade, culture, and mutual collaboration.
The message was sent to Suvendu Adhikari yesterday, Monday, through the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, according to a press release issued today, Tuesday.
The press release was sent by JaPa Chairman’s Press Secretary Shourjo Deepto Surjo.
According to the statement, GM Quader said in his message that Suvendu Adhikari’s historic electoral victory and assumption of office as Chief Minister of West Bengal marked a significant milestone. He said the achievement was important not only for the BJP, but also for West Bengal’s democratic journey.
The JaPa chairman noted that through long political struggle, determination, and perseverance, Suvendu Adhikari had earned the trust of the people.
He added that Suvendu Adhikari carries forward a political and public service legacy rarely seen among political leaders.
GM Quader mentioned that Suvendu Adhikari’s father, Shishir Kumar Adhikari, had devoted his life to serving the people of East Midnapore in West Bengal as a union minister and long-serving member of parliament.
The statement further said that family tradition of public service — stretching from the Contai municipality to the national parliament — had played an important role in shaping Suvendu Adhikari’s leadership.
The JaPa chairman said that from the Nandigram movement to his successive responsibilities in the state assembly and his long political journey as a member of parliament, Suvendu Adhikari had demonstrated both firmness and a deep connection with grassroots people.
Noting that Bangladesh and West Bengal share a long land border, GM Quader also said that the people of the two Bengals have maintained centuries-old cultural, linguistic, and humanitarian ties.
He expressed hope that under Suvendu Adhikari’s leadership, a new chapter of trade, culture, and mutual cooperation between West Bengal and Bangladesh would emerge.
The JaPa chairman also said his party has always believed in the welfare of ordinary people on both sides of the border. He added that Suvendu Adhikari’s people-oriented leadership would further strengthen harmony and cooperation between the people of the two Bengals.
At the end of his message, GM Quader wished Suvendu Adhikari every success in his new responsibilities and expressed hope that mutual cooperation and goodwill between the people of the two Bengals would continue to grow in the future.