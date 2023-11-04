BNP leader Anwar, Chhatra Dal’s Nazmul 'detained'

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (media and public relations) additional deputy commissioner Md Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo he has no knowledge about the detention of Anwaruzzaman and Nazmul Ahsan.

Kabir Hossain, who is the lawyer of BNP leader and former commissioner Anwaruzzaman, told Prothom Alo that the family of his client informed him that Anwaruzzaman has been picked up by the people who identified themselves as the DB police.