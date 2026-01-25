One box for every 400 postal ballots: EC circular says

Election Commission (EC) has issued a special circular outlining the procedures to be followed after the receipt of the postal ballots by the Returning Officer (RO).

The circular contains detailed guideline on the preservation and counting of postal ballots of the forthcoming 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum.

The circular said the postal ballots must reach to the concerned RO by 4:30 pm on the polling day (12 February) to be counted for. The ballots to be received after 4:30 pm will not be scanned or counted and would be kept separately as rejected ballots.

Once the RO logs in the software developed for voting through postal ballots, they will be able to view and know the overall picture of the number of voters registered for voting by postal ballot and the votes cast through postal ballots for the respective parliamentary constituency, the circular said.

Based on the number of voters registered for postal voting, the ROs of each constituency will use one box for every 400 ballots (ballot envelopes). Each ballot box must have a sticker bearing the constituency number and name.