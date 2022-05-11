LDP Secretary General Redwan denied bail

Earlier on Monday, Redwan Ahmed, LDP Secretary General and former Parliament member of Cumilla-7 constituency, was held as he was accused of firing.
According to police, LDP activists arrived at Redwan Ahmed College premises on Monday noon for a pre scheduled Eid get together but BCL activists also were present there for a meeting.
Amid the tension, some BCL activists allegedly chased the personal vehicle of Redwan Ahmed when he reached the spot. In reaction to this, he fired two bullets from his pistols, injuring two BCL activists-Mahmudul Hasan Jony and Najmul Hasan.
Immediately after the incident, Redwan was taken under custody with his gun.