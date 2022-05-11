Politics

LDP Secretary General Redwan denied bail

UNB
Cumilla

A court here on Tuesday turned down the bail petition of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Redwan Ahmed and three others in a case filed for opening fire during rallies of Chhatra League and LDP in Cumilla’s Chandina on Monday.

Cumilla Judicial Magistrate Court-7 Judge Abu Bakar Siddique rejected the bail after hearing.

Earlier on Monday, Redwan Ahmed, LDP Secretary General and former Parliament member of Cumilla-7 constituency, was held as he was accused of firing.

According to police, LDP activists arrived at Redwan Ahmed College premises on Monday noon for a pre scheduled Eid get together but BCL activists also were present there for a meeting.

Amid the tension, some BCL activists allegedly chased the personal vehicle of Redwan Ahmed when he reached the spot. In reaction to this, he fired two bullets from his pistols, injuring two BCL activists-Mahmudul Hasan Jony and Najmul Hasan.

Immediately after the incident, Redwan was taken under custody with his gun.

