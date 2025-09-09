Returning officer spoke wrongly, JCD VP candidate did not violate law

Vice president candidate from the Jatityatabadi Chhatra Dal backed panel, Abidul Islam Khan had entered the polling centre set up in the physical training centre of the Dhaka University.

He entered the section of the polling centre where the students of Jagannath Hall were casting votes around 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo over the phone, returning official of the centre Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq said, “The candidates have no scope to enter inside the polling centre.”

He said he was at the polling centre of Sergeant Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall at the time. He did not know about the incident and would look into the matter, he said.