Returning officer spoke wrongly, JCD VP candidate did not violate law
Vice president candidate from the Jatityatabadi Chhatra Dal backed panel, Abidul Islam Khan had entered the polling centre set up in the physical training centre of the Dhaka University.
He entered the section of the polling centre where the students of Jagannath Hall were casting votes around 8:30 am on Tuesday.
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo over the phone, returning official of the centre Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq said, “The candidates have no scope to enter inside the polling centre.”
He said he was at the polling centre of Sergeant Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall at the time. He did not know about the incident and would look into the matter, he said.
Later, at the Jagannath Hall polling centre, Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq said, “Since I arrived here, I haven’t found anyone. No one else will be allowed to enter.”
However, section 12(b) of the electoral code of conduct states that no one other than election officials and staff, candidates, polling agents, and persons authorised by the returning officer may enter the polling centre. This means candidates are allowed to enter the polling centre.
Earlier, VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan told journalists that he had entered with the returning officer’s permission. The returning officer, Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq, was contacted in the afternoon regarding the matter, but no official statement was received.
[Correction: While publishing live news on Prothom Alo online, it was reported at 9:08am today, Tuesday, that Chhatra Dal panel’s vice president candidate Abidul Islam Khan had entered the polling centre violating the rules. However, according to the code of conduct, candidates are allowed to enter the polling centre. We apologise for the unintentional error]