Jamaat warns to intensify movement if property transfer act not withdrawn

Labeling the property transfer act passed in Parliament yesterday, Sunday, as a law ‘contrary to the Quran and Sunnah’, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded its withdrawal.

The party's Secretary General, Mia Golam Porwar, stated that the party would intensify its movement if this law is not withdrawn.

He demanded that the government review this law by taking into account not only the demands of Jamaat-e-Islami but also the opinions of the country's Islamic scholars (Ulema) and people, who follow Islamic principles.

Mia Golam Porwar made these remarks at a protest rally organised by the Dhaka city unit of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The rally was in protest of the passage of the Transfer of Property (Amendment) Act 2026 in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

Following the rally at the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque this afternoon, the party held a protest procession. The procession concluded at the Kakrail intersection in the city.