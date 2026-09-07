Jamaat warns to intensify movement if property transfer act not withdrawn
Labeling the property transfer act passed in Parliament yesterday, Sunday, as a law ‘contrary to the Quran and Sunnah’, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded its withdrawal.
The party's Secretary General, Mia Golam Porwar, stated that the party would intensify its movement if this law is not withdrawn.
He demanded that the government review this law by taking into account not only the demands of Jamaat-e-Islami but also the opinions of the country's Islamic scholars (Ulema) and people, who follow Islamic principles.
Mia Golam Porwar made these remarks at a protest rally organised by the Dhaka city unit of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
The rally was in protest of the passage of the Transfer of Property (Amendment) Act 2026 in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).
Following the rally at the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque this afternoon, the party held a protest procession. The procession concluded at the Kakrail intersection in the city.
Earlier, the Transfer of Property (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed in Parliament on Sunday, keeping a provision that after donating a property, the donor can enjoy that property as long as they are alive.
Claiming the bill to be anti-Quran and Sunnah, members of the opposition, including Jamaat-e-Islami, opposed it in parliament.
Their allegation is that an opportunity has been created to bypass Islamic rulings under the guise of solving social problems and there is a fear that the rights of the rightful heirs will be undermined through this.
The bill states that after parents or grandparents donate property to their children or grandchildren (or vice versa) or between spouses, the donor can enjoy that property as long as they are alive.
If the recipient dies during the lifetime of the donor, the right of enjoyment will remain and the property will be transferred to the recipient's heirs according to the law.
However, Law Minister Md. Asaduzzaman had then stated that the provisions of the new law would not affect Heba (gift under Islamic law) or any other method of property transfer under Muslim law. Rejecting the opposition's objections, the bill was later passed by voice vote.
Speaking at the rally, Mia Golam Porwar said that by amending the property transfer act, the government has taken a position directly conflicting with the provisions of the Quran and Sunnah. Allah has determined the provisions for the inheritance and distribution of property.
Therefore, before enacting such a law, the opinions of the country's eminent Islamic scholars and thinkers should be taken, he said.
He also called for the law to be examined by local and foreign Islamic experts, including the fatwa board of the Islamic Foundation.
The Jamaat leader also criticised the arguments presented by the government in favour of the property transfer act.
He said that Islamic provisions cannot be changed to solve social problems like children kicking their parents out of the house.
Mentioning that a law was enacted in 2013 regarding the maintenance and rights of parents, Mia Golam Porwar said that protecting parents' rights is possible by strictly enforcing that law.
Mia Golam Porwar said that before the election, the BNP had promised that no law contrary to the Quran and Sunnah would be enacted if they came to power. Yet, actions are now being taken contrary to that promise.
Criticising the Law Minister's statements, Mia Golam Porwar called upon him to apologise to the nation. He also protested statements suggesting that Islamic law and Islamic banking are obsolete in the modern era.
Warning the government, Mia Golam Porwar said that public trust cannot be earned simply by passing laws in parliament by dint of a majority. Mentioning that the Awami League government also had a majority in parliament in the past but ultimately could not remain in power, he said the government must backtrack without ignoring public demands and democratic opinions.
He added that if the property transfer act is not withdrawn, the movement protesting the stance against faith and the Quran and Sunnah will be further intensified.
Speaking at the rally, Jamaat-e-Islami MP Rafiqul Islam Khan said that the government has enacted an anti-Quran and Sunnah law by amending the property transfer act.
He claimed that the Quran has determined who will receive how much property as an inheritance.
He also called for taking the opinions of local and foreign Islamic scholars, including the fatwa board of the Islamic Foundation, regarding the law. At the same time, criticising the new law concerning the Human Rights Commission, he labeled it a ‘draconian law’ and demanded its immediate cancellation.
The rally was conducted by Jamaat-e-Islami MP Shafiqul Islam Masud and presided over by the party's Dhaka city south Ameer and MP Nurul Islam Bulbul.
Others who spoke at the rally included party MP Kamal Hossain, Central Executive Council Member Selim Uddin, and Dhaka city north Secretary Muhammad Rezaul Karim.