Netrokona MP Rebecca Momin dies

He said the lawmaker was admitted to Square Hospital as she had been suffering from various old age complications for the past few years. She breathed her last at 4:30 am on Tuesday.

Rebecca Momin is from Kaziahati in Mohanganj pourashava. She left a daughter and scores of well-wishers behind.

Rebecca Momin was the wife of one of the organisers of liberation war Abdul Momin, who was also a presidium member of ruling Awami League and a former food ministry.