Netrokona MP Rebecca Momin dies

Member of Parliament from Netrokona-4 (Madan-Mohanganj-Khaliajuri) constituency Rebecca Momin passed away while undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in the capital early Tuesday at the age of 76.
She was suffering from various chronic old age complications, confirmed to Prothom Alo Mohanganj upazila parishad chairman and upazila Awami League general secretary Shahid Iqbal.
He said the lawmaker was admitted to Square Hospital as she had been suffering from various old age complications for the past few years. She breathed her last at 4:30 am on Tuesday.
Rebecca Momin is from Kaziahati in Mohanganj pourashava. She left a daughter and scores of well-wishers behind.
Rebecca Momin was the wife of one of the organisers of liberation war Abdul Momin, who was also a presidium member of ruling Awami League and a former food ministry.
She started doing politics as vice president of Rajshahi University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in the 60’s. A former member of Netrokona district Awami League, Rebecca also served in different posts of the party.
Rebecca Momin was elected the MP first in the 9th parliament election in 2008. She was also elected the MP in 10th and 11th Jatiya Sangsad (parliament). She also served as president of parliamentary standing committee on women and children affairs minister.
Since being elected an MP, wealth of Rebecca Momin was gradually declining. She donated 1.64 acres of her family land in Mohanganj for homeless and landless people.
She never get involved in any controversial issues, said Shahid Iqbal.