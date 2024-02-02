Govt not concerned about BNP: Obaidul Quader

US ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, congratulated the prime minister, he stated.

Mentioning that the whole world is facing challenges, Obaidul Quader said, “This has an impact on Bangladesh too. Just yesterday I saw the remittance has increased but the reserve has declined. These ups and downs will be there. The good news is that we are self-sufficient in agriculture-food. There is no scrambling and demonstrations of the people even amid this restlessness. Everyone is leading normal lives.”

The road transport and bridges minister said the whole world is facing challenges now. Even the US also has its worries and they are busy with those. Do they have the time to focus on Bangladesh?

He also informed the media that there will be no party symbol in the local government elections and the selling of nomination forms for the reserved women's seats will begin shortly.