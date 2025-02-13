Prioritising local polls nothing but a plot to make country fragile: Fakhrul 

The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has described prioritising local government polls over the parliamentary elections as a plot to lead the nation to a more fragile situation.

“The sooner the national elections are held, the easier the politics will be. And the people will be in a stable situation,” he said at a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan area on Thursday.