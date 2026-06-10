Swift resolution is expected to push-in issue: PM’s adviser

The prime minister’s adviser expressed this optimism on Tuesday, while responding to questions from journalists at the regular press briefing organised by the Department of Information at the Secretariat to present information on government activities.

Responding to a question regarding the push-in issue along the border, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “We have certainly followed the election in West Bengal. This was one of the issues in that election. It is an internal political matter for them, some of the consequences of which are now affecting us. I do not view this as an attempt by the Indian Government to create tension with Bangladesh. The newly elected government in West Bengal had made certain commitments during the election campaign. This is, in a sense, a manifestation of its political agenda.”