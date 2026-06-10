Swift resolution is expected to push-in issue: PM’s adviser
Zahed Ur Rahman, adviser on Information and Broadcasting to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, believes that the crisis arising from attempts to push people into Bangladesh through various sections of the border will be resolved swiftly.
The prime minister’s adviser expressed this optimism on Tuesday, while responding to questions from journalists at the regular press briefing organised by the Department of Information at the Secretariat to present information on government activities.
Responding to a question regarding the push-in issue along the border, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “We have certainly followed the election in West Bengal. This was one of the issues in that election. It is an internal political matter for them, some of the consequences of which are now affecting us. I do not view this as an attempt by the Indian Government to create tension with Bangladesh. The newly elected government in West Bengal had made certain commitments during the election campaign. This is, in a sense, a manifestation of its political agenda.”
The adviser said that he firmly believed the new government in Bangladesh and the Government of India wished to move beyond the situation that had existed between India and the administration of Professor Yunus after 5 August.
Referring to his own discussions on the matter, he said that both countries wanted to improve bilateral relations.
For that reason, he believes that the initial crisis we are witnessing will be resolved quickly.