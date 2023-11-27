BNP announces blockade for Wednesday, hartal for Thursday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced blockade from 6:00 am on Wednesday and dawn to dusk hartal on Thursday.
The 24-hour blockade will end at 6:00 am on Thursday.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press conference on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the 7th spell of blockade enforced by the de facto opposition BNP will end today, Monday.
BNP's 48-hour blockade starts
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this programme will be observed seeking the resignation of the government, elections under a neutral government, release of BNP leaders and activists, including party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and halting harassment to leaders and activists.
The BNP leaders said some 385 party men have been arrested in 24 hours and 1,480 people have been accused in 13 cases.
The BNP called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal across the country on 29 October protesting the incident that the party's grand rally was foiled on 28 October.
Since then, the party has been enforcing blockades and hartals.