BNP's 48-hour blockade starts 

BNP’s 48-hour blockade of road, rail and waterways started from 6:00am today, Sunday. The blockade will end at 6:00am on Tuesday. This marks the seventh round of blockades enforced by the party.
In the aftermath of the attacks and clashes during their grand rally on 28 October, the BNP called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal across the country on 29 October.
Following that, the party's general secretary, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with many top-level leaders and activists, were arrested.
Starting from 31 October, the BNP initiated the sixth round of a road, rail, and waterway blockade programme with occasional breaks.
Additionally, the party held a 48-hour hartal program on 19 to 20 November.
Currently, the party has announced the seventh round of the blockade. Several other political parties participating in simultaneous movements with the BNP have been carrying out similar programmes.
In a virtual press conference on Saturday, Senior Joint Secretary General of the BNP, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, stated that this time 'selection' is being done in the name of 'election'.
He anticipates that the election drama will be thwarted through a vigorous movement. Rizvi believes that people will celebrate the fall of the Awami League in the country on 7 January.