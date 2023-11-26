BNP's 48-hour blockade starts 

BNP’s 48-hour blockade of road, rail and waterways started from 6:00am today, Sunday. The blockade will end at 6:00am on Tuesday. This marks the seventh round of blockades enforced by the party.

In the aftermath of the attacks and clashes during their grand rally on 28 October, the BNP called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal across the country on 29 October.

Following that, the party's general secretary, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with many top-level leaders and activists, were arrested.