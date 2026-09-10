'Send money urgently': Fraudsters hack MPs’ phone numbers

Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni has warned members of parliament (MPs) to remain vigilant, saying fraudsters are using hacked mobile phone data and social media apps, voice cloning and forged signatures to commit fraud.

He said MPs are falling victim to such scams. The Chief Whip issued the warning while speaking on a point of order during Thursday’s session of parliament.

The chief whip said, “It has appeared in newspapers that on mobile phones... Yesterday, I received messages from three MPs asking me to send Tk 50,000 urgently, Tk 30,000, and Tk 25,000. They came from three numbers. I tried to contact the people whose numbers they came from. I called them, but they did not answer. It means the mobile (numbers) have been hacked.”