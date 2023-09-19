Awami League taking up strategy to ensure voter turnout

Awami League will also encourage its allies and Islamic parties to take part in the election. It will generate funds and use its organisational power as well as the support of various organs of the government to ensure highest possible voter turnout.

However, Awami League leadership also realise that BNP and its allies may rise up to resist the national election. Accordingly, the law enforcement has been given full freedom to tackle this matter. Many leaders of BNP will be arrested and sentenced before the election. And so it will not be difficult to control the situation, Awami League leaders feel.

This strategy of Awami League is evident in the reply given by prime minister Sheikh Hasina to a question about inclusive elections, during a press conference held on 30 August at Ganabhaban. The prime minister retorted, “Whose participation are you talking about? To me, participation means the participation of the people. If the people can vote, whoever wins through those votes will form the government.”

The assessment within Awami League regarding the election is that they have been in power for a 15-year stretch and the new voters who have emerged in that span of time haven’t really been able to vote. That is why this section of the population has no interest in voting. It will not be easy to bring them to the polling centres. But all-out effort will be made.

The turnout in all elections has been poor after the ninth parliamentary polls held in 2018. Hardly any voters turned up even for the local government election or the parliamentary by-elections. Also, candidates of Awami League and its allies were election uncontested in 153 seats in the 2014 election. Awami League will make an effort this time to prevent such uncontested winning.

In the 11th parliamentary election held in 2018, Awami League and allies secured 90 per cent of the seats even though all parties contested. The party policymakers want to ensure that is not repeated this time. That is why they will ensure scope for their allies, Islamic parties and BNP defectors to win.