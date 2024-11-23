If election delayed, conspiracy will intensify: Tarique Rahman

Commenting that the current interim government is capable of holding a fair election, Tarique Rahman said only if the interim government is able to hold a fair election, can real people get elected who will truly speak for the people and think about the interests of the people about solving the problems of each sector. This is only possible if real representatives are elected through a real election.

The BNP leader said the people of the country want to shoulder the responsibility of running the country to the BNP.

Urging BNP men of Chuadanga to understand the expectation of the people and act accordingly, Tarique Rahman said, “We must act responsibly if we are to take the responsibility. We have to make ourselves competent to take the responsibility.”

Tarique Rahman addressed the council of Chuadanga district BNP’s council held at Chuadanga Town Football Ground joining virtually from London.

He said real public representatives who will stand by the people and the country are exigent for changing the fortune of people.

"We have to unequivocally convey this message to the interim government and the people. Because, democratic countries of the world have gradually eradicated many problems through practicing democracy," the BNP leader added.