If election delayed, conspiracy will intensify: Tarique Rahman
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman said conspiracy will increase if the national election is delayed.
He made this remark while addressing Chuadanga BNP’s council today, Saturday.
Tarique Rahman said, “The longer the country’s elections are delayed, the more conspiracies will unfold. The dictatorship has been overthrown through a people’s uprising. The dictator against whom millions of people in the country had been protesting for more than a decade is still active. That dictator is hatching conspiracy with its domestic and foreign masters.”
“The longer the elections are delayed, the problems of the health sector of of the country, the education sector of the students of this country, the farmers of this country, the businessmen of this country, the judiciary of this country, the administration of this country, all the problems that this dictatorship has created, will increase. It is possible to gradually solve the problems of the country only through an election," the BNP leader added.
Commenting that the current interim government is capable of holding a fair election, Tarique Rahman said only if the interim government is able to hold a fair election, can real people get elected who will truly speak for the people and think about the interests of the people about solving the problems of each sector. This is only possible if real representatives are elected through a real election.
The BNP leader said the people of the country want to shoulder the responsibility of running the country to the BNP.
Urging BNP men of Chuadanga to understand the expectation of the people and act accordingly, Tarique Rahman said, “We must act responsibly if we are to take the responsibility. We have to make ourselves competent to take the responsibility.”
Tarique Rahman addressed the council of Chuadanga district BNP’s council held at Chuadanga Town Football Ground joining virtually from London.
He said real public representatives who will stand by the people and the country are exigent for changing the fortune of people.
"We have to unequivocally convey this message to the interim government and the people. Because, democratic countries of the world have gradually eradicated many problems through practicing democracy," the BNP leader added.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir inaugurated the council in the morning. The party’s cultural wing Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS) rendered the party anthem.
Mirza Fakhrul in his welcome speech said, “Sheikh Mujib initiated fascism in this country. Sheikh Mujib killed democracy. Awami League is synonymous with theft and corruption. The previous Awami League government resorted to terror while using the police for killing and enforced disappearance. A new sun has risen in the hands of students. We must be enlightened by this new light.”
Among others, BNP vice chairman Shamsuzzaman (Dudu) and Nitai Roy Chowdhury, acting organising secretary Anindya Islam, assistant organising secretary Jayanta Kumar Kundu, national executive committee member Azizul Bari, Chuadanga district BNP member secretary Sharifuzzaman, Meherpur district BNP president Masud Arun and general secretary Amjad Hossain, and Kushtia district BNP president Syed Mehedi Ahmed (Rumi) spoke at the conference.
District BNP convening committee member Waheduzzaman read out a condolence motion for the deceased leaders and activists of the party. A prayer was also offered for the martyrs of the student movement and BNP men.