BNP against election campaigns during Ramadan
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is not satisfied with the election timeline announced by chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus. The party has objected to running election campaigns during the holy month of Ramadan. They feel the chief adviser’s speech failed to fulfill the nation’s expectations.
The BNP has repeatedly vowed to hold the next parliamentary election by December. However, the party is yet to determine its next course of action following the chief adviser’s statement.
The party will set the next action plan after the Eid holidays in discussion with likeminded parties and allies who joined the simultaneous movement against the Hasina regime at the call of BNP.
The chief adviser last Friday said that the next parliamentary election would be held in the first half of April next year.
Dr. Muhammad Yunus also said the Election Commission will announce the detailed election roadmap based on his Friday announcement, which stirred widespread talks and mixed reactions within the political area of the country.
BNP leaders also have concerns that the chief adviser’s announcement of the election timeline could have been influenced by external parties. However, the party is not going to make any move demanding the 13 th parliamentary elections in December right now. It will be decided based on discussion after the Eid holidays.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmad on Saturday said, “We set the next programmes in discussion with every (ally and likeminded parties in simultaneous movement).
The BNP called a meeting following the chief adviser's speech on Friday. BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting virtually from London. The party leaders reviewed the chief adviser’s speech in the meeting to reiterate their demand for a national election within December.
Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir strongly criticised the chief adviser over his announcement. He feels the entire nation is utterly disappointed with the timeline for the next general polls declared by the chief adviser. He believes it is quite possible to hold the national polls by December.
Speaking to the newsperson after paying homage to BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman with floral wreaths at his grave on the Eid day, the BNP secretary general said, "The timeline that has been set—April—is not suitable for holding elections in Bangladesh. April brings intense heat and the risk of storms and heavy rain... It also follows immediately after Ramadan, and public examinations are scheduled around that time. We don’t believe the timeline has been set sincerely. In addition, running election campaigns during Ramadan would be extremely difficult.”
The BNP leaders argue rough weather is very likely during the first half of April. Moreover, publicity campaigns during Ramadan may lead to such a situation where they might consider further delaying the polls.