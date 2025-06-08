BNP against election campaigns during Ramadan

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is not satisfied with the election timeline announced by chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus. The party has objected to running election campaigns during the holy month of Ramadan. They feel the chief adviser’s speech failed to fulfill the nation’s expectations.

The BNP has repeatedly vowed to hold the next parliamentary election by December. However, the party is yet to determine its next course of action following the chief adviser’s statement.

The party will set the next action plan after the Eid holidays in discussion with likeminded parties and allies who joined the simultaneous movement against the Hasina regime at the call of BNP.

The chief adviser last Friday said that the next parliamentary election would be held in the first half of April next year.

Dr. Muhammad Yunus also said the Election Commission will announce the detailed election roadmap based on his Friday announcement, which stirred widespread talks and mixed reactions within the political area of the country.