Jatiya Party grassroots leaders against joining election

Jatiya Party's grassroots leaders have expressed their reluctance to participate in the upcoming election under the current government, instead indicating an interest in collaborating with the BNP.
Several sources present at the emergency central executive committee meeting of the party revealed this development, which took place at the Diploma Engineers Institute auditorium.
According to sources, a total of 59 leaders addressed the meeting. All but one leader voiced support for not participating in the forthcoming polls as an Awami League ally.
The individual who spoke in favor of maintaining ties with the Awami League is a leader of the Dhaka City North unit. He argued that Jatiya Party would not be spared if the Awami League faced danger.
As his remarks stirred controversy in the meeting, the leader left the dais without completing his speech.
In the meeting of the 299-strong central executive committee, the president and secretaries of JaPa and its associate bodies of 62 district units also took part. The meeting started at 10:00am and continued till 5:00pm.
Although top leaders were present, only the chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque addressed the meeting.
Mujibul Haque asked the grassroots leaders as to what the party should do if it does not keep ties with the ruling AL. The leaders replied in favour of choosing the BNP.
The secretary at that time said the chairman has been given the charge of taking all decisions regarding participation in the election. The decision he would take for the sake of the country, people and the party should be obliged.
“I fathomed the emotions of the leaders and learnt about their opinion. We would take decisions as per the demand of the country and the people,” GM Quader said after the meeting.
Meeting with president
Later in the night, GM Quader called on president Md Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban at 8:00pm. JaPa’s international affairs advisor Mashrur Moula was present with him during the meeting.
Mashrur Moula told Prothom Alo that it was nothing but a courtesy visit. No political issues were discussed at the meeting.