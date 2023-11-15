Jatiya Party grassroots leaders against joining election

Jatiya Party's grassroots leaders have expressed their reluctance to participate in the upcoming election under the current government, instead indicating an interest in collaborating with the BNP.

Several sources present at the emergency central executive committee meeting of the party revealed this development, which took place at the Diploma Engineers Institute auditorium.

According to sources, a total of 59 leaders addressed the meeting. All but one leader voiced support for not participating in the forthcoming polls as an Awami League ally.

The individual who spoke in favor of maintaining ties with the Awami League is a leader of the Dhaka City North unit. He argued that Jatiya Party would not be spared if the Awami League faced danger.

As his remarks stirred controversy in the meeting, the leader left the dais without completing his speech.