We want to ensure burial of dynastic politics: Hasnat Abdullah

Hasnat Abdullah on Friday said they want to ensure the burial of dynastic politics in Bangladesh.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of a youth-led National Citizen Party (Jatiya Nagorik Party) in the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue area, in front of the parliament complex in the afternoon.

Hasnat Abdullah, a former coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement is set to get an important post in the newly floated party.

Several organisers said he will be made chief organiser (southern region) of the party.

Launching the programme of the party started around 4:15 pm today.

The programme started with recitation from the holy Quran by Tarequl Islam, a leader of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, followed by recitation of Gita, Tripitaka, and Bible by Jatiya Nagorik Committee leaders Arpita Shyama Dev, Abir Barua, and Alik Mri, respectively.

Later, the national anthem was played and all participants stood up to show their respect.

They also observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the martyrs of the July mass uprising, and offered prayers as per respective faiths. The formal speeches began at 4:40 pm.

Later, Hasnat Abdullah addressed the programme.

“We want to ensure, dynastic politics is buried in this country. A blacksmith’s son, a potter’s son would be the prime minister of this country. The leaders will spring up based on their qualifications,” he insisted.

Stating that they will work to build a beautiful Bangladesh, Hasnat Abdullah said, “There will be no differences among us in this country. There will be tolerance to political dissents, freedom of expression, and above all freedom to express a different opinion.”

Expressing that the “state could not be developed” even after all these years of independence, he said, “We could not build a functional bureaucracy, independent police department and judiciary.”

He maintained that no institution has been made properly effective.

Speaking about foreign policy, Hasnat Abdullah said there will be friendship but “no prescription will work”.

“Bangladesh, not India, will determine who will enter the Ganabhaban. The industrious people of Bangladesh determine who will go to parliament,” he added.

This Anti-discrimination Student Movement leader ended his speech with the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad”.