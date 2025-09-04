DUCSU panel review-5: Shibir emerges from the shadows, contests election

Following the July Uprising, Islami Chhatra Shibir began openly conducting organisational activities in the Dhaka University campus in September last year.

It was revealed that Md. Abu Shadik Kayem had played a significant role in planning and decision-making for various programmes from behind the scenes during the uprising.

It also came to light that he was serving as the president of Chhatra Shibir’s Dhaka University unit. He now holds the position of Publication Secretary in the organisation’s central committee.

Over the past year, Shadik Kayem has become a well-recognised figure among students. Now Chhatra Shibir is seeking to capitalise on this profile to consolidate its standing in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections.

The Shibir-backed panel is running under the banner ‘Oikkoboddho Shikkharti Jote’ (United Students’ Alliance), with Kayem standing as candidate for Vice-President (VP). The organisation’s campaign is being centred squarely around him.