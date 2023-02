Ex-minister Nazmul Huda passes away

Noted lawyer and politician Nazmul Huda passed away on Sunday night. He was 80.

The veteran politician breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the city’s Square Hospital.

He became information minister after BNP came to power in 1991. Huda was minister of communications during BNP-led 4-party alliance government from 2001–2006.

He was a 4-term Jatiya Sangsad member representing the Dhaka-1 constituency.