BNP seeks meeting with chief advisor to discuss election plans
The BNP remains uncertain about the government’s actual position regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections. The party believes that ambiguity surrounding the elections is deepening with each passing day. To seek clarification, a BNP delegation is looking to meet with the chief advisor of the interim government.
According to a senior BNP source, the party has already requested an appointment with chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus. However, as of Tuesday, there has been no response from the Chief Advisor’s office.
The source added that the decision to seek a meeting was made at the BNP’s National Standing Committee meeting held last Monday. A delegation will proceed with the meeting once a time is confirmed by the chief advisor’s office. However, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is currently in Singapore undergoing medical treatment and is expected to return to Bangladesh on 16 April. As a result, it remains uncertain whether the meeting will take place this week in his absence.
BNP Standing Committee member Salah Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “We have requested a time to meet the chief advisor. The meeting will depend on when he gives us time. We want the secretary general (Mirza Fakhrul) to be present at the meeting.”
BNP leaders indicated that while the party has previously met with the chief advisor to discuss national and party-related matters, this time the meeting carries a different purpose. The BNP intends to directly inform the chief advisor of its demand for national elections to be held by December this year. The delegation will seek a clear understanding of the government’s practical stance on the election and push for clarity on when the election roadmap will be officially announced.
In response to a question about BNP’s course of action if no assurance is given for elections within this year, Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “BNP will take whatever decisions are necessary for the country and the people when the time comes. We have struggled for elections—many of our leaders and activists have lost their lives, gone missing, or faced torture. We have faith in the interim government. We believe elections will be held in December. BNP is preparing accordingly, and other parties are doing the same. Some have even begun nominating candidates and campaigning.”
Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government during the student-public uprising on 5 August last year, the BNP has been demanding swift national elections following the implementation of vote-centric emergency reforms.
However, party leaders view the positions of several political allies—including the youth-led National Citizen Party (NCP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Islamic Andolan, who also played key roles in the uprising—as a potential obstacle. These parties have called for elections only after comprehensive reforms and the creation of a conducive electoral environment.
The debate over election timing and the extent of necessary reforms continues to dominate political discussions. A member of the BNP standing committee, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said, “Whether it’s today or tomorrow, elections will have to be held. But honestly, it’s still unclear to me when that will happen, given all the ongoing discussions.”
Chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus has already indicated a tentative timeline. He stated that elections could be held between the end of this year and the first half of next year. During a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Dhaka last March, the chief advisor discussed the government’s reform initiatives and electoral plans.
At that time, he said if political parties agree to a ‘short reform package’, elections could take place in December. However, if a ‘comprehensive reform package’ is accepted, elections would be delayed until June 2026.
BNP leaders have found the Chief Advisor’s comments vague and are pressing for greater clarity. BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “The chief advisor has repeatedly said that elections will be held by December. We will urge him to formally announce the election roadmap in that spirit.”
He added, “We want to understand what he meant by small or large reforms. The reform process is ongoing, and we’re also engaging with the National Consensus Commission. That doesn’t mean a roadmap can’t be announced during the process.”
BNP sources say the party will closely observe government signals throughout April. If no concrete progress is made on announcing an election roadmap by the end of the month, BNP plans to launch a nationwide campaign focused on restoring ‘voting rights.’ This movement would be coordinated with other parties involved in the simultaneous movement. The aim, party insiders say, is to exert pressure on the government to announce a timeline for the national election.
BNP vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintu told Prothom Alo, “It’s not just BNP—the people of this country believe a democratic and elected government is essential. BNP has been agitating for a free, fair, and acceptable election for 15 years, which eventually led to the fall of the previous regime. But the elections we hoped for have yet to happen. If the government doesn’t announce an election roadmap soon, there will be no option left but to intensify the movement.”