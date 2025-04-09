BNP seeks meeting with chief advisor to discuss election plans

The BNP remains uncertain about the government’s actual position regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections. The party believes that ambiguity surrounding the elections is deepening with each passing day. To seek clarification, a BNP delegation is looking to meet with the chief advisor of the interim government.

According to a senior BNP source, the party has already requested an appointment with chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus. However, as of Tuesday, there has been no response from the Chief Advisor’s office.

The source added that the decision to seek a meeting was made at the BNP’s National Standing Committee meeting held last Monday. A delegation will proceed with the meeting once a time is confirmed by the chief advisor’s office. However, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is currently in Singapore undergoing medical treatment and is expected to return to Bangladesh on 16 April. As a result, it remains uncertain whether the meeting will take place this week in his absence.