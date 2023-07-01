PM on a two-day visit to Gopalganj

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasnia has reached her home district Gopalganj on a two-day visit today, Saturday. During this visit, she will exchange Eid greetings with local Awami League leaders and public representatives in Gopalganj’s Kotalipara and Tungipara.

The prime minister, accompanied by a motorcade, started for Goplaganj from her official residence, Gonobhaban by road this morning. She will arrive in Tungipara this afternoon, after finishing formalities at Kotalipara in Gopalganj.