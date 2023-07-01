PM on a two-day visit to Gopalganj

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasnia has reached her home district Gopalganj on a two-day visit today, Saturday. During this visit, she will exchange Eid greetings with local Awami League leaders and public representatives in Gopalganj’s Kotalipara and Tungipara.
The prime minister, accompanied by a motorcade, started for Goplaganj from her official residence, Gonobhaban by road this morning. She will arrive in Tungipara this afternoon, after finishing formalities at Kotalipara in Gopalganj.
On this occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the prime minister will exchange greetings with local leaders and activists of Awami League and affiliated organisations, local public representatives as well as members of the public at Koptalipara upazila Awami League office.
After reaching Tungipara, the prime minister will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by laying wreaths on his grave, offerings prayers and joining special prayers there. She will be spending the night there.
Awami League president Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to exchange greetings with local leaders and activists of Awami League and affiliated organisations, local public representatives as well as people from all walks of life in Tungipara tomorrow, Sunday morning. She will leave Tungipara for Dhaka on the same afternoon.