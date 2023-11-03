BNP top brass cannot avoid responsibility of anarchy: Home Minister

Kamal said, “Our women workers were attacked while passing the Chief Justice's residence, to join the peace rally. When the police went to protect them, they also attacked the police. They also engaged in atrocity one after another and killed a policeman. They also attacked journalists.”

Not only that, they attacked the police hospital and set fire to the ambulance and vandalised other vehicles and valuables, the minister said, adding that a policeman died in 28 October attack and another is fighting for life.

“If we review all issues, none who was present on that day can avoid responsibility for creating the horrible situation. On that day, they were supposed to stay at Nightingale intersection, but they took position in front of the Chief Justice's residence for the purpose of attacks,” he added.

The minister, however, said that those who were caught on video footage of the anarchy were being identified, adding, “We installed many high quality cameras on the roads; they destroyed cameras on the day. Still, we have enough evidence.”