AL has nothing to say if EC revokes anyone’s candidature: Quader

Awami League would have no objection if the election commission (EC) revokes anyone’s candidacy on valid grounds, said the governing party General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday.
“The EC is an independent organisation. If any such move (cancellation of candidature) is taken on valid reasons, we will have nothing to say,” Quader said while replying to a question of a newsperson at the party office in Dhanmondi today.
The ruling party will welcome the EC if it takes any measures against the candidates who get involved with violence, he stated.
“If the election commission takes any legal measures against any Awami League candidate or their associates for their involvement with violence, then we would welcome the EC’s decision,” Quader said.
In the last two days, independent candidates were attacked and one person was killed in Madaripur where a central leader of Awami League is contesting under the party ticket.
Asked if any action would be taken over the incident, Quader said the law enforcers were investigating the incident and those who would be found involved with the incident will be brought to justice.
Taking a dig at the key opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the AL general secretary said people have started to boycott those who boycotted the election.
He hoped voter turnout would be good in the upcoming 12th general election slated for 7 January in 2024.
The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has gone to India to spend the Christmas holiday. It is being rumored that he might discuss the Bangladesh election issue in Delhi. There are also talks about bringing a 1/11-style government in Bangladesh. In reply to a question on these rumors, Quader said, “Conspiracies are being hatched, but there would be no 1/11 again in this country.”
The AL leader also claimed that India does not support interfering in Bangladesh’s election and politics.