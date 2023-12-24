AL has nothing to say if EC revokes anyone’s candidature: Quader

The ruling party will welcome the EC if it takes any measures against the candidates who get involved with violence, he stated.

“If the election commission takes any legal measures against any Awami League candidate or their associates for their involvement with violence, then we would welcome the EC’s decision,” Quader said.

In the last two days, independent candidates were attacked and one person was killed in Madaripur where a central leader of Awami League is contesting under the party ticket.

Asked if any action would be taken over the incident, Quader said the law enforcers were investigating the incident and those who would be found involved with the incident will be brought to justice.