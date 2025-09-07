DUCSU election: 2 surveys put Shibir ahead, candidates question neutrality

Two different surveys on the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall council elections have been released over the past two days, both showing Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, in the lead.

Other panels, however, have rejected the report, questioning the neutrality of the surveys. They allege that the polls were carried out by individuals linked to Shibir. In fact, one of the survey organisers’ Dhaka University unit president is contesting the DUCSU elections as a candidate from Shibir’s panel.

The platform, Narrative, presented its findings at a press conference in Madhur Canteen on Saturday, saying it surveyed 526 students between 30 August and 3 September.

The survey focused only on the three top DUCSU posts, vice president (VP), general secretary (GS), and assistant general secretary (AGS). Data was collected through random sampling from students of 14 halls, with an average of 38 students surveyed per hall.