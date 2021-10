The Awami League (AL) general secretary on Monday said Mahbub Talukder, not the election commission (EC), is suffering from a severe mental disease.

“Surprisingly, the way Mahbub Talukder, a commissioner of EC, is making political statements on behalf of a party, it seems that he is suffering from a severe mental illness. He himself is the main problem of the incumbent EC," said Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, while briefing newsmen at a community centre in the capital.