Man killed in AL factional clash over Chattogram city polls

A man was killed in a clash between two factions of ruling Awami League centering the Chattogram City Corporation election. The incident took place in Kapuriapara of Double Mooring area of the city on Tuesday, news agency UNB reports.

Sadip Kumar Das, the officer-in-charge of Double Mooring police station, said, supporters of Awami League-nominated councilor candidate and a rebel candidate exchanged gunfire during the clash leaving Ajgar Ali Babul, 52, a resident of Pathantuli area, dead on the spot.

Another youth who sustained a bullet wound during the clash. He was admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital after the clash, the cop said.