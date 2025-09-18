Jamaat, 6 other Islamic parties to stage coordinated protests in Dhaka in afternoon

Seven Islamic political parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, are set to stage simultaneous protest marches in Dhaka today, Thursday, pressing a common set of demands including holding the national election in February under the July Charter.

Ahead of the marches, the parties will hold brief rallies at several key spots in the capital, including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and the National Press Club, from the afternoon into the evening.

The seven parties — Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Nizam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) — have announced three days of programmes.

The first day’s programme will be held in Dhaka today, in divisional cities on Friday, and across all districts and upazilas on 26 September.