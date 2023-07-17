Hero Alam says would remain in vote till the end

Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-polls, has made allegations against workers of the ruling party, claiming that they physically assaulted and drove out his polling agents from various polling centres. Despite these challenges, Hero Alam expressed his determination to stay in the race until the end and observe how his opponents attempt to defeat him.

He made this remark while visiting the Banani Model School polling centre at around 10:30am.

He also alleged that the mobile phones of his agents have been snatched.

Asked who did this, Hero Alam said, “Awami League men. I’ve told you directly who are driving out my agents from centres. Who else can drive out my agents? Do others have that power?”

Hero Alam also expressed apprehension that he might come under attack.