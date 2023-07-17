Hero Alam says would remain in vote till the end

Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-polls, has made allegations against workers of the ruling party, claiming that they physically assaulted and drove out his polling agents from various polling centres. Despite these challenges, Hero Alam expressed his determination to stay in the race until the end and observe how his opponents attempt to defeat him.
He made this remark while visiting the Banani Model School polling centre at around 10:30am.
He also alleged that the mobile phones of his agents have been snatched.
Asked who did this, Hero Alam said, “Awami League men. I’ve told you directly who are driving out my agents from centres. Who else can drive out my agents? Do others have that power?”
Hero Alam also expressed apprehension that he might come under attack.
He asked how can voters cast their vote as an atmosphere of panic has been created in the polls.
“I will be at the ground till the end. I want to see till the last that how much torture they can inflict on us and how can they defeat us.”
Hero Alam said he called the returning officer to apprise him of the election environment and eviction of his agents from different polling centres. Returning officer took the matter into cognizance.
Ilias Hossain, the chief ‘polling agent’ of Hero Alam told journalists that he visited 12 polling centres at Bhasantek, Matikata, Manikdi, Gulshan and Banani areas since morning. Polling agents of all the 12 centres were driven out and some of them, including women agents, were assaulted. Mobile phones of the agents were snatched too, he alleged.
There are a total of 3,25,205 voters in the Dhaka-17 constituency. The voting is being conducted on 605 voting booths across 124 voting centres. Eight candidates including Awami League’s Mohammad Ali Arafat are contesting in the polls. BNP is not taking part in the by-polls.
Till afternoon, voter turnout has been very low. Election officials, however, maintain that the number of voters would increase as the day progresses.