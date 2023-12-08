BNP men dying a slow death in prisons: Rizvi

He also alleged that in addition to the opposition men, the human rights defenders, journalists, and family members of the protesting people have also been subjected to the state-sponsored torture and harassment. The government is trying to finish its political rivals and critiques through mass crackdown and assault.

Even the ruling party men are not spared if they protest against the prime minister, cabinet members and lawmakers, he said.

Recently, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hassan Mahmud raised a question why the election would be illegal if the BNP boycotts it.