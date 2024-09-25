Jamaat manoeuvring for ‘electoral alliance’ with other Islamists

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is planning to contest the next general election by forming an ‘electoral alliance’ with some other Islamist parties. Jamaat leaders have already held separate meetings with at least five religion-based political parties and alems (clerics).

Although in the initial stage, the Islamist party sources said it wants to forge an alliance with other religion-based parties considering that an alliance with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is unlikely.

Jamaat has returned to normal political activities after over 15 years as the Sheikh Hasina government was toppled in a student-people mass uprising on 5 August. Right now the party is busy with domestic activities across the country.

However, there have been many discussions about the party, which has suddenly come to the forefront of politics from a long-standing ‘hideout’ position.

Some remarks and activities of several top Jamaat leaders have created confusion among the BNP rank and file. In the meantime, many political observers think that a distance is clearly visible between the leadership of BNP and Jamaat on the question of the term of the interim government and the elections.