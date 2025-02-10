Govt can’t avoid responsibilities for recent incidents, Mirza Fakhrul after meeting with Prof Yunus

He mentioned that the BNP in its standing committee meeting decided to raise the party’s concerns on different issues to the chief advisor. “This is a responsibility of the BNP as a responsible political party. The BNP carried out that responsibility.”

According to Mirza Fakhrul, the government cannot avoid responsibility for the incidents that have recently taken place.

He pointed out that the incidents took place in front of various forces, which has deteriorated the law and order situation. “The fascists got the opportunity to speak about those.”

“What we have been reiterating is that this is an interim government. That is why we have urged them again to organise the election soon,” he informed the media.

Mirza Fakhrul insisted on holding the election as soon as possible after discussion on minimum reforms.