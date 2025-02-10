Govt can’t avoid responsibilities for recent incidents, Mirza Fakhrul after meeting with Prof Yunus
The law and order situation in the country has deteriorated, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated on Monday.
He said the government cannot avoid responsibility for any of the incidents.
Mirza Fakhrul said this to the media after a meeting with the interim government’s Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna around 7:45 pm today.
He mentioned that the BNP in its standing committee meeting decided to raise the party’s concerns on different issues to the chief advisor. “This is a responsibility of the BNP as a responsible political party. The BNP carried out that responsibility.”
According to Mirza Fakhrul, the government cannot avoid responsibility for the incidents that have recently taken place.
He pointed out that the incidents took place in front of various forces, which has deteriorated the law and order situation. “The fascists got the opportunity to speak about those.”
“What we have been reiterating is that this is an interim government. That is why we have urged them again to organise the election soon,” he informed the media.
Mirza Fakhrul insisted on holding the election as soon as possible after discussion on minimum reforms.
The BNP also said that they demanded bringing back the money looted during the time of the fascist regime and actions against the enablers of fascists in the administration. He also demanded withdrawal of trumped-up lawsuits lodged in the last 15-16 years.
“We spoke about prices of daily essentials. One of the most glaring failures of this government is its inability to control the price of goods. They told us that they have been working to this end.”
Speaking about the law and order situation, Fakhrul said they requested the chief advisor to prevent harassment of any innocent person in the special operation named as “Operation Devil Hunt”.
The chief advisor “informed us that the government has been working to organise the election by December. We hope a roadmap will be announced,” the bNP senior leader expressed.
In response to a question, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We will in no way agree with holding the local government election first. The parliament election must be held first… We have clarified this point too.”
BNP standing committee member Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Salahuddin Ahmed also were present at the meeting.