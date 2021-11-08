'Mind it, votes for boat must be cast in the open'

In the election, AL nominated Mohammad Javed for the chairman post while the Bhadur union AL president Jahid Hossain will compete in the election as an independent candidate.

Jahid told Prothom Alo that the nomination [of AL] did not reflect the views of locals and the leaders and activists of the party. So he is contesting for the chairman post as an independent candidate at the request of locals.

He also alleged that Habibur is creating panic in the area with a motorbike display of power —an utter violation of the election code of conduct. He has publicly announced that the votes for boat will be cast publicly.