'Mind it, votes for boat must be cast in the open'

Central Jubo League presidium member Habibur Rahman alias Paban threatened the other candidates of the Bhadur union election of Ramganj in Laxmipur saying "Mind it, votes for ‘boat’, symbol of ruling Awami-League (AL), must be cast openly."

"We (AL) have no problem with the votes cast secretly for whoever is contesting as member in the union parished. Nobody will disturb them. But votes for 'boat' will be cast in public. That is all to be said."

Habibur came up with this warning on Sunday night at a meeting at the residence of Laxmipur district AL vice-president Shafiqul Islam over the election of Bhadur union in Ramganj. The video clip of his speech went viral on Facebook. However, the Jubo League leader refuted the allegation claiming the speech was 'manipulated'.

In the election, AL nominated Mohammad Javed for the chairman post while the Bhadur union AL president Jahid Hossain will compete in the election as an independent candidate.

Jahid told Prothom Alo that the nomination [of AL] did not reflect the views of locals and the leaders and activists of the party. So he is contesting for the chairman post as an independent candidate at the request of locals.

He also alleged that Habibur is creating panic in the area with a motorbike display of power —an utter violation of the election code of conduct. He has publicly announced that the votes for boat will be cast publicly.

