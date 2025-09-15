Some became ‘part of history’ some showed ‘courage’

In DUCSU election, Vice-Presidential candidate Rakibul Hasan secured just one vote. He has been actively searching for the person who cast it, as he himself had voted for another candidate.

According to the official results, his sole vote came from the female students’ Rokeya Hall. To identify the voter, Rakibul made a post on Facebook, where he even mentioned that he would marry her if found. However, he has yet to trace her.

Rakibul, a student of the Department of Islamic Studies at Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo that it had long been his desire to contest a DUCSU election. For him, the opportunity to participate itself was a significant milestone. His primary motivation for contesting the Vice-President position was to gain recognition, while he ensured his own vote was not wasted by supporting a preferred candidate.