Monirul to approach tribunal to postpone gazette on election results

The former Cumilla city mayor said the presiding officer of Victoria Government College centre left the booth without providing the detailed information on election result to his agents while the pin numbers and the signatures found in the result sheet of the new and old buildings' polling booths in Dishabanda were not those of his agents.

Apart from this, there was no signature of his agent in the result sheet of Shalban Bihar polling station. Even this result didn't contain the signature of his opponent candidate's agent. The chaotic situation at Shilpakala Academy auditorium emerged while announcing results due to the illegal interference of the presiding officer and the influence of invisible political power, Monirul claimed.