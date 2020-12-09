MP Nixon Chowdhury gets bail in EC case

A Faridpur court on Tuesday granted bail to lawmaker from Faridpur-4 constituency Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon Chowdhury in a case filed by the election commission (EC) on charges of breaching code of election conduct.

The court of Faridpur district and sessions judge Mohammad Selim Mia passed the order, reports news agency UNB.

A case was filed on 15 October against the lawmaker for violating electoral code of conduct during by-election to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan upazila parishad.

Senior district EC officer Nawabul Islam filed the case with Charbhadrasan police station, said Saiful Islam, an EC officer.