MP Nixon Chowdhury gets conditional anticipatory bail

Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, has got an anticipatory bail for eight weeks in a case filed by the election commission (EC) on 15 October.
A two-member bench of the High Court comprising justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and justice KM Zahid Sarwar on Tuesday granted the 8-week bail holding a hearing on his bail plea.
The bench granted the bail on condition that no witnesses of the case could be influenced, local administration cannot be threatened and Nixon Chowdhury would extend all kinds of support to the investigating officer in the case.
Nixon Chowdhury was present in the court and remained standing for around 40 minutes during the hearing.
Lawyer Shahdeen Malik moved for MP Nixon Chowdhury in the court while lawyer M Manjur Alam assisted him in the court. Deputy attorney general Jannatul Ferdausi stood for the state.
Senior district election officer Nawabul Islam filed the lawsuit with Charbhadrasan police station on 15 October on allegations of breaching electoral code of conduct, and issuing threats to and swearing at government officials during the by-elections for the post of Charbhadrasan upazila parishad chairman on 10 October.
Nawabul Islam was working as a returning officer in the by-elections that day.
Charbhadrasan police station officer-in-charge Naznin Khanam said inspector (investigation) Ziarul Islam has been given the charge of investigating the case.
The investigation will be completed very soon, she added.