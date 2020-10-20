MP Nixon Chowdhury gets conditional anticipatory bail

Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, has got an anticipatory bail for eight weeks in a case filed by the election commission (EC) on 15 October.

A two-member bench of the High Court comprising justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and justice KM Zahid Sarwar on Tuesday granted the 8-week bail holding a hearing on his bail plea.

The bench granted the bail on condition that no witnesses of the case could be influenced, local administration cannot be threatened and Nixon Chowdhury would extend all kinds of support to the investigating officer in the case.