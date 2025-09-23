We will see how election is held, says Sarjis after being denied Shapla
Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the National Citizen Party (NCP) for the northern region, expressed his frustration on Facebook after his party was denied to allocate electoral symbol, Sapla (the water lily).
In his post, Sarjis wrote, “Since there’s no legal barrier, the NCP’s symbol must be the Sapla. There is no other option. Otherwise, we will also see how the election takes place and who dreams of gaining power and enjoying the spoils.”
Sarjis Alam shared this post on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Akhter Ahmed, senior secretary at the Election Commission (EC) secretariat, had confirmed that the NCP would not be allocated the Sapla.
The EC secretary explained that the schedule of 115 symbols did not include Sapla. According to the rules, a party must choose from the available symbols.
In his Facebook post, Sarjis Alam further wrote that the EC secretary had stated that Shapla was not on the list, so the NCP could not get it. This is not due to any legal restriction but simply because the symbol is missing from the list.
He added that the NCP had clearly indicated that it wanted the Sapla symbol when it first applied for registration.
“Then whose responsibility was it to include Shapla on the list? Have they just been putting on a show at the Election Commission all this time? Or have they been acting according to the wishes of another organisation, party, or agency?”
Sarjis Alam concluded his post by saying that all forms of “hypocrisy” will be confronted politically.