Mobile court fines 1, takes bond from 3 for violating electoral code of conduct

A mobile court fined a person Tk 500 and took bond from three others today for violating the electoral code of conduct as Khulna City Corporation election is underway, reports UNB.
One Akram Hossain was fined while Tawhidul Islam, Abdus Samad and Mirajul Islam were released on bond that they would never violate the rules in the future.
The mobile court, led by executive magistrate Md Asaduzzaman, said the punished were voters under ward 17 but they were gathering in front of a polling station under ward 18.
The court released them after fining and taking bond, he added.
Voting in the KCC election began at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break. Electronic voting machines are being used at all the centres to take votes.
Five candidates are vying for the mayoral post, 136 for councillors in 29 general wards, and 30 for reserved seats.
Eleven executive magistrates are performing duty in the election field.
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are carrying out their duty to ensure security in the KCC election, along with 8,080 members from police, Ansar and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).