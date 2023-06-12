Mobile court fines 1, takes bond from 3 for violating electoral code of conduct

A mobile court fined a person Tk 500 and took bond from three others today for violating the electoral code of conduct as Khulna City Corporation election is underway, reports UNB.

One Akram Hossain was fined while Tawhidul Islam, Abdus Samad and Mirajul Islam were released on bond that they would never violate the rules in the future.

The mobile court, led by executive magistrate Md Asaduzzaman, said the punished were voters under ward 17 but they were gathering in front of a polling station under ward 18.

The court released them after fining and taking bond, he added.



