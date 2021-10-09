Politics

Mujibul Haque new JaPa secretary general

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Jatiya Party (JaPa) has appointed its co-chairman Mujibul Haque Chunnu as the secretary general. The party chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader on Saturday appointed him in an organising order, which will be effective from 9 October.

The JaPa secretary general post fell vacant after the demise of lawmaker Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu on 2 October.

When asked, newly appointed secretary general Mujibul Haque told Prothom Alo that “the chairman has appointed me as the secretary general by the power of the party’s constitution. I will work to field candidates in 300 constituencies in the next parliamentary election and bring the party to power.”

Mujibul Haque Chunnu is the lawmaker from Kishoreganj-3 constituency. He is also the president of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of labour and employment. The lawmaker served as the state minister for labour.

