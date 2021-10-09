Mujibul Haque new JaPa secretary general

When asked, newly appointed secretary general Mujibul Haque told Prothom Alo that “the chairman has appointed me as the secretary general by the power of the party’s constitution. I will work to field candidates in 300 constituencies in the next parliamentary election and bring the party to power.”
Mujibul Haque Chunnu is the lawmaker from Kishoreganj-3 constituency. He is also the president of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of labour and employment. The lawmaker served as the state minister for labour.