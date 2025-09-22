BNP moves to woo Hefazat-e-Islam

Although Hefazat-e-Islam is a non-political organisation, political efforts are underway to bring it closer ahead of the upcoming national election.

According to insiders, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan, and several other Islamic parties are moving toward an electoral understanding.

Some of these parties are linked to Hefazat-e-Islam and are already carrying out joint programmes. Against this backdrop, the top leadership of the Qawmi madrasah-based Hefazat has become important to BNP, which has already increased its communication with Hefazat leaders. At the same time, Hefazat’s Ameer (chief) has recently made several remarks critical of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Overall, political parties are showing greater interest in Hefazat, aiming at the ‘vote bank’ tied to Qawmi madrasahs.