Cumilla by-polls: Candidates begin campaigns as symbols allotted
The mayoral candidates of the upcoming by-election into Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) began campaigns on Friday morning, minutes after receiving electoral symbols from the Election Commission (EC).
Farhad Hossain, returning officer and regional election officer in Cumilla, urged the candidates to abide by the electoral code of conduct.
It was learnt that the candidates had submitted their preferred symbols to the election authorities and prepared posters and leaflets accordingly. Therefore, they commenced election campaigns as soon as they received the symbols formally.
Voting in the by-polls will take place through electronic voting machines (EVM). Among the candidates, former mayor Monirul Haque received the table clock symbol, while Mohammad Nizam received the horse symbol, Nur-ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim received elephant, and Tahsin Bahar received bus as her electoral symbol.
The mayoral position fell vacant on 13 December last year due to the death of Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat
The election will not be held along the party line. Monirul Haque and Nizam Uddin contested in the city election in 2022 with the same symbols.
Monirul Haque said, “My symbol was predetermined. I hope the table clock symbol will win this time.”
Meanwhile, Mohammad Nizam Uddin said their leaflets with the horse symbol were prepared earlier.
Another candidate, Tahsin Bahar, carried out campaigns in ward-10 and 17, along with leaders and activists of Cumilla city Awami League.
The mayoral position fell vacant on 13 December last year due to the death of Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat. A total of 242,458 people are supposed to vote in the by-election.